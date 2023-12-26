John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 144,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 131,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $13.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

