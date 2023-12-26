Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $168.92 Average PT from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.08 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $184.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.82.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

