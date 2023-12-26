J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research report issued on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

JILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $819,805.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,105,357 shares in the company, valued at $32,663,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in J.Jill by 5,493.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in J.Jill by 933.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in J.Jill by 12,780.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

