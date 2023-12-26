iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $479.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

