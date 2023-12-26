iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $378.15 and a 1 year high of $479.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

