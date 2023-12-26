iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $479.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.86.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

