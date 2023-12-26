iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $378.15 and a 12-month high of $479.08. The company has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.86.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

