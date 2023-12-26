iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $378.15 and a one year high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

