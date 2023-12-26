iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $479.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

