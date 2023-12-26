iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $378.15 and a one year high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

