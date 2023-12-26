iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $479.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

