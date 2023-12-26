iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on January 4th

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IEF opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

