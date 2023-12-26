IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $235.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $229.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

