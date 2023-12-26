Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $410.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.21 and a 200 day moving average of $373.30.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

