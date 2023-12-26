Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.22. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.51.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
