Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.22. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inuvo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.