Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $336.26 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

