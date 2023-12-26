InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $110.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.64.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $175,873 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 2,168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 346,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,423,000 after acquiring an additional 330,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $14,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,076,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $6,199,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $5,832,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

