Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

Intel stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.