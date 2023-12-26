Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $284.16 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

