Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.