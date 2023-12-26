Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $297,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

