Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $216,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DE opened at $396.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.