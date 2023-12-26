Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $99.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Integer has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $100.26.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after buying an additional 446,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,060,000 after purchasing an additional 251,207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Integer by 1,226.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Integer by 84.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 386,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
