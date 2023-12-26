Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Integer

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $99.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Integer has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Institutional Trading of Integer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after buying an additional 446,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,060,000 after purchasing an additional 251,207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Integer by 1,226.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Integer by 84.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 386,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.