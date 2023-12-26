InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,944,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,605,056. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,675.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,217,281.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,943,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,819,984.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,605,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,138 shares of company stock worth $2,937,085 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

See Also

