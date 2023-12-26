Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 57 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.5% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Visa stock opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.39. The firm has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.52 and a twelve month high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

