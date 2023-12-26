Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 250 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $348.59 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.61. The firm has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

