Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 751.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 252,548 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.63 million. Analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 345.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

