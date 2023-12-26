Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $133,000 Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,396,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Our Latest Report on First Hawaiian

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.