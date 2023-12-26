Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 472 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

