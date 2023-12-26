Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. CWM LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in United States Steel by 2,145.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,655. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.4 %

United States Steel stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

