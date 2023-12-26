Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 544.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1,147.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 130,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 119,875 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 535.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 87,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,561,000.

Shares of COM opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

