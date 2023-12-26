Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average is $175.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

