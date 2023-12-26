Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,433 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 903.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 500,745 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

