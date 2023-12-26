Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases 2,168 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 677.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.