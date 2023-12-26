Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

