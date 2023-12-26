Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

