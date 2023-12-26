Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after buying an additional 1,824,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 208.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,531,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,293,000 after buying an additional 1,710,097 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE PK opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -222.22%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

