Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,248,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.6 %

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

