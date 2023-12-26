Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $156,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in First Horizon by 116.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 40.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in First Horizon by 24.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,103,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,691,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.1 %

FHN opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

