Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $214.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.17. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

