Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 257.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHC opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

