Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

