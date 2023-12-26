Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys 2,155 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1,486.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sempra by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,085,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.