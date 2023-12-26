Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Shares of JUNW stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

