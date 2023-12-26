Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,285 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.74.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.