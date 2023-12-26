Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

