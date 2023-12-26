Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 600 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

