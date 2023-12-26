Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter.

PAUG opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

