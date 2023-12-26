Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 362.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.50 and a 12 month high of $152.77.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,705 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

