Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 1,077 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 89.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.